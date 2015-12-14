Wednesday brings Portland's last 7 pm or later sunset of the year. that won't happen again until March 10th. In fact, today begins the season of more darkness than daylight with a sunrise of 7:03 and sunset at 7:00 pm.

Mostly clear skies will continue today through Friday afternoon. Portland highs will be in the 80s all three days.

Clouds increase from the south Saturday, with showers developing Saturday night and Sunday. Weekend high temperatures will return to the 70s and 60s.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

