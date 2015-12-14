More sunshine today but not as warm for your Wednesday afternoon. Salem warmed to 90 degrees Tuesday and Portland hit 89, today's highs will be closer to 80 degrees. I do expect west winds to pick up in the gorge, gusting to 30 mph later today.

Another weather system scoots by to our north on Thursday, close enough to add a threat for light showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with metro highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns Friday, afternoon the Labor Day weekend looks mostly sunny with Portland highs near 80 on Sunday and Monday.

