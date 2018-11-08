It wasn't much but for the first time more than a month, there was measurable rain in Portland.

The Portland International Airport measured 0.01 inches of rain shortly after noon on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That's all it took to end Portland’s streak of consecutive days without measurable rain at 39.

Portland’s record for most consecutive days without measurable rain is 71, the NWS said. That took place during the summer of 1967. Last summer, Portland went without rain for 57 days in a row, the third longest streak in the city’s history.

