Parts of western Washington under Fire Weather Watch next two days

The watch covers the west slopes of the central Cascades as well as the Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands.

SEATTLE — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of western Washington beginning on July 4 through July 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Sunday evening.

The NWS issued the Fire Weather Watch for the western slopes of the central Cascades, along with the Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands. See the map below from NWS for where the watch has been issued.

The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hot and dry conditions around western Washington are expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as many are celebrating Independence Day.

Between the Fourth of July holiday and July 6, the National Weather Service warns that conditions could be "conducive to rapid fire spread." Fine fuels, such as roadside grass, may be particularly susceptible to catching fire, according to the Weather Service.

"The combination of dry and unstable conditions with the Independence Day holiday activities increases this concern from minor to moderate," the Weather Service warned on Friday, June 30.

A Fire Weather Watch alerts the public to be prepared for the possibility of wildfire conditions. A Red Flag Warning, on the other hand, urges the public to take action as imminent fire weather conditions take shape.

There is a Red Flag Warning issued for the central part of the state in effect through Monday night at 11 p.m.

'Don't be the spark'

“We're seeing the sorts of conditions we normally see in August. So this is going to be a long, hot, dry and windy summer,” said Jessa Lewis, the communications manager of the Department of Natural Resources.

That’s why DNR is going into preparedness level three, meaning a bulk of its crews are ready to respond. The agency is urging people to use alternatives to private fireworks.

“Please don’t be the spark this holiday weekend,” Lewis said.

Fire crews are asking the public to leave fireworks to the professionals this week.

“There are so many wonderful public displays to go out and enjoy,” Battalion Chief Kinnee said.

DNR said it’s not just fireworks to worry about to help prevent fires, but also making sure chains aren't dragging on vehicles, safety during barbecues, or anything that can create a spark.