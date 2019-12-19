FALL CITY, Wash. — More shaking was reported near Fall City Thursday morning, hours after a magnitude 3.4 earthquake.

A magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded about 3.6 miles from Fall City around 4:40 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 100 people reported feeling the shaking Thursday morning just minutes after the quake.

The earthquake Thursday morning follows a magnitude 3.5 quake that occurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 3.7 miles from Fall City.

There were at least four other aftershocks between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the same area:

Wednesday 9:47 p.m.: magnitude 1.4

Thursday 1:07 a.m.: magnitude 1.6

6:26 a.m.: magnitude 1.7

7:14 a.m.: magnitude 2.5

These earthquakes come about a month after clusters of nine earthquakes struck the region from Camano Island to Fall City. Those earthquakes happened in an area where the Seattle Fault, South Whidbey Fault, and Rattlesnake Mountain Fault Zone come together.