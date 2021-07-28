Cooling centers to open in the Portland metro area Thursday and Friday

An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday through Saturday for the region.

PORTLAND, Ore — With a heat wave expected to hit the region Thursday through Saturday, some cities and counties in Oregon are planning to open cooling centers to help those who need relief.

"It's something that's going to be uncomfortable, to say the least, for a lot of people though it won't be as bad as the epic, unprecedented, historic heat wave that we had back in late June, so that's the good news," said KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino. "It's kind of a normal heat wave for us."

The cooling centers are open to people who live outside or those who may not have air conditioning at home. They provide air conditioning, seating and water.

Multnomah County

Multnomah County libraries and Portland Community Centers will open for extended hours.

Portland Community Centers. Open noon to 9 p.m.

The Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th St., Portland

The Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 NE Knott St., Portland

The Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 North Foss Ave., Portland

Libraries

Capitol Hill, 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairview-Columbia, 1520 NE Village St. Fairview, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gregory Heights, 7921 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gresham, 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsdale, 1525 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holgate, 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hollywood, 4040 NE Tillamook St, Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kenton, 226 N Denver Ave, Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Midland, 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Portland, 512 N Killingsworth St, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest, 2300 NW Thurman St, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rockwood, 17917 SE Stark St, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Johns, 7510 N Charleston Ave, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Troutdale, 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodstock, 6008 SE 49th Ave, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsboro

The city of Hillsboro is planning on opening three cooling centers Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Face masks and physical distancing are strongly recommended.

Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway

Hillsboro Civic Center, above Outdoors In. Staffed by Project Homeless Connect,120 East Main Street. This is a pet-friendly location: Pets must be crated at all times. Please bring your own crate and supplies to take care of your pets. Limited crates may be available.

Shute Park Library, 775 SE 10th Avenue

Six water playgrounds are open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.