PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to rise as high as 100 degrees this week, cities and counties across the metro area announced locations and hours for cooling centers.

Cities and counties across the metro area identified cooling centers where residents can avoid the heat and relax when temperatures are dangerously warm.

Clackamas County

Cooling centers

Multnomah County

Cooling centers

Multnomah County offers a complete list of libraries that are open late.

Portland Parks & Recreation Community Centers

The lobbies of PP&R's air-conditioned community centers are open to the public as capacity allows:

Homeless service providers

Staff at the City of Portland and Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services have compiled the following list of providers and their efforts to offer relief to people experiencing homelessness.

Catholic Charities Staff has opened a cooling space in the main-floor dining room at the former location of Loaves and Fishes. That location will be open during business hours. Water will also be made available. Women staying at the Kenton Women's Village have been invited into the main office during the heat wave. The village is stocked with water and ice, and workers have also brought in kiddie pools for the women and their pets.

has opened a cooling space in the main-floor dining room at the former location of Loaves and Fishes. That location will be open during business hours. Water will also be made available. Women staying at the Kenton Women's Village have been invited into the main office during the heat wave. The village is stocked with water and ice, and workers have also brought in kiddie pools for the women and their pets. Central City Concern will open its Martha Washington apartment building, 1115 S.W. 11th Ave., as a cooling center for Central City’s residents, patients and clients if needed. Buildings also will have cases of water on hand.

will open its Martha Washington apartment building, 1115 S.W. 11th Ave., as a cooling center for Central City’s residents, patients and clients if needed. Buildings also will have cases of water on hand. Human Solutions' shelters will remain open throughout the day, with air conditioning and water available in the family and women’s shelters. Mellow indoor activities, including movies, will be available for shelter guests.

shelters will remain open throughout the day, with air conditioning and water available in the family and women’s shelters. Mellow indoor activities, including movies, will be available for shelter guests. Janus Youth Programs has extra fans on hand for its sleeping dorms and is providing water, along with providing air-conditioning in its common rooms. The agency purchased water and additional fans to ensure comfort for youth in shelter. Outreach workers, as they encounter people on the streets, will provide water and other resources as needed.

has extra fans on hand for its sleeping dorms and is providing water, along with providing air-conditioning in its common rooms. The agency purchased water and additional fans to ensure comfort for youth in shelter. Outreach workers, as they encounter people on the streets, will provide water and other resources as needed. Native American Youth & Family Center (NAYA) is encouraging young clients to attend drop-in hours, where cooling supplies will be available. Staff is working with people they know are sleeping outside, sharing information on cooling shelters; connecting people to water and food, and encouraging overnight shelter stays as needed.

(NAYA) is encouraging young clients to attend drop-in hours, where cooling supplies will be available. Staff is working with people they know are sleeping outside, sharing information on cooling shelters; connecting people to water and food, and encouraging overnight shelter stays as needed. New Avenues for Youth is offering air-conditioned spaces and cold drinks, as well as guidance on caring for yourself in severely hot weather.

is offering air-conditioned spaces and cold drinks, as well as guidance on caring for yourself in severely hot weather. Outside In will expand hours Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, until 8 p.m. The agency is prepared to expand hours on other days as needed. A drop-in space at Outside In's day program will offer air-conditioned spaces to escape the heat, as well as hydration stations. Its health clinic will be open for those with heat-related health issues.

will expand hours Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, until 8 p.m. The agency is prepared to expand hours on other days as needed. A drop-in space at Outside In's day program will offer air-conditioned spaces to escape the heat, as well as hydration stations. Its health clinic will be open for those with heat-related health issues. Outside In and New Avenues for Youth are coordinating to ensure that day program hours will be open and accessible.

are coordinating to ensure that day program hours will be open and accessible. Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES), at 30 S.W. 2nd, is air-conditioned. The dorm will open earlier, at 4 p.m., for shelter guests. The facility is providing bottled water as well as refillable water bottles. Staff also is connecting an ice machine for drinking water and to create cooling packs.

(SAFES), at 30 S.W. 2nd, is air-conditioned. The dorm will open earlier, at 4 p.m., for shelter guests. The facility is providing bottled water as well as refillable water bottles. Staff also is connecting an ice machine for drinking water and to create cooling packs. Most Transition Projects' shelters are already open to clients 24 hours. The Columbia shelter (in the former Shleifer Furniture building at 509 S.E. Grand), will open earlier, at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Staff will provide water, popsicles and sunscreen. The Bud Clark Commons day center, 655 N.W. Hoyt St., opened additional spaces and is offering activities and water.

An interactive map can also be found here.

If you need transportation to a cooling center, please call 503-226-0700. Rides are free, but advance registration is encouraged.

Washington County

Cooling centers

If you'd like to volunteer your business, organization or place of worship as a cooling center, please contact Sharon Gray at 503-846-7580 or sharon_gray@co.washington.or.us.

Benton County

Cooling centers

Salem

Cooling centers

Main Salem Public Library , 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

, 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.) West Salem Library , 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed)

, 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed) Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); Sunday (closed)

Note: Most malls are available to the public and can be used as a place to stay cool.

Splash pads in Salem parks

Woodburn

Cooling center

Woodburn Public Library, 280 Garfield Street. Hours: Tursday through Friday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Splash pad

Centennial Park, 900 Parr Road Northeast. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Battleground, Wash.

Cooling center

Battle Ground Community Center, 912 East Main Street. Hours: Tuesday through Friday (8 a.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Vancouver, Wash.

Cooling centers

Washougal, Wash.

Cooling centers

Washougal City Hall , 1701 C Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

, 1701 C Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Washougal Community Library , 1661 C Street. Hours: Tuesday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Wednesday through Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

, 1661 C Street. Hours: Tuesday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Wednesday through Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) Washougal Community Center, 1681 C Street. Hours: Monday through Thursday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.); Friday (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

