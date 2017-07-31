PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to rise as high as 100 degrees this week, cities and counties across the metro area announced locations and hours for cooling centers.
Clackamas County
Cooling centers
- Canby Adult Center, 1250 S. Ivy Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- Canby Public Library, 220 NE 2nd Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Canby Denny's Restaurant, 1369 SE 1st Avenue. Hours: Open 24 hours (available for those needing to cool off for an hour or two; no obligation to buy)
- Damascus Community Church, 14251 SE Rust Way. Hours: Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Note: Open to the public when temperatures reach 90 degrees.
- Estacada Community Center, 200 SE Club House Drive. Hours: Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Note: Open to the public when temperatures reach 90 degrees.
- Estacada Public Library, 825 NW Wade St. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.); Friday (10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.); Saturday and Sunday (11:00a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
- The Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th Street, Oregon City. Hours: Tuesday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.).
- Gladstone Public Library, 135 E Dartmouth Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Gladstone Senior Center, 1050 Portland Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- Happy Valley Library, 13793 SE Sieben Park Way. Hours: Friday through Monday (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.); Tuesday through Thursday (10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
- Hood View Church, 26775 SE Kelso Road, in Boring. Open to the general public when temperatures reach 100 degrees.
- Hoodland Public Library, 24525 E Welches Road, Welches. Hours: Monday (11 a.m.-7 p.m.); Tuesday through Saturday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.); closed Sunday.
- Lake Oswego Adult Community Center, 505 G Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (8 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- Ledding Library, 10660 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Milwaukie Center, 5440 SE Kellog Creek Dr., Hours: Monday: Monday through Friday (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
- Molalla Adult Community Center, 315 Kennel Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.); closed on the weekend.
- Molalla Public Library, 201 E 5th Street. Hours: Monday thorough Thursday (10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.); Friday and Sunday (10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.); Sunday (12:00p.m.-5:00 p.m.)
- Oak Lodge Public Library, 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd. Hours: Monday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.);Tuesday through Thursday (12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.); Friday through Saturday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.); Sunday (12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.)
- Oregon City Public Library, 606 John Adams St. Hours: Monday through Wednesday (10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.); Thursday through Saturday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.); Sunday (12:00p.m.-5:00 p.m.)
- Pioneer Community Center, 615 5th St. Hours: Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)
- Sandy City Hall, 39250 Pioneer Boulevard. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Boulevard. Hours: Monday through Friday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Sandy Senior Center, 38348 Pioneer Boulevard. Hours: Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.); closed on the weekend
- West Linn Public Library, 1595 Burns St., Hours: Monday thorough Wednesday (10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.);Thursday and Friday (12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- Wilsonville Brookdale Senior Community, 8170 SW Vlahos Drive. Hours: Monday through Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) Note: The Fireside Room is open to the public when temperatures reach 90 degrees.
- Wilsonville Community Center, 7965 SW Wilsonville Road. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Wilsonville Public Library, 8200 SW Wilsonville Road. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
Multnomah County
Cooling centers
- Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland. Hours: Weekdays (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); Weekends (2 p.m.-9 p.m.)
- Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham. Hours: Weekdays (5 p.m.-8 p.m.); Weekends (2 p.m.-9 p.m.)
- Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland. Hours: Weekdays (5 p.m.-8 p.m.); Weekends (2 p.m.-8 p.m.; CLOSED Saturday)
- Fairview City Hall, 1300 NE Village Street, Fairview. Hours: Tuesday-Friday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Elm Court Center, 1032 SW Main Street. Hours: Thursday through Sunday (2 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Avenue. Hours: Thursday (2-9 p.m.)
- American Legion Post 134, 2014 NE Alberta Street. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.); Friday (10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Catholic Charities, 2740 SE Powell Boulevard. Hours: Tuesday through Friday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- City of Corbett, 35800 Historic Columbia River Hwy, Corbett. Hours: Wednesday through Friday (2 p.m.-8 p.m.)
- City of Troutdale, 234 SW Kendall Court, Troutdale. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)
- Friendly House, 1737 NW 26th Avenue. Hours: Friday, (7 a.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Multnomah County offers a complete list of libraries that are open late.
Portland Parks & Recreation Community Centers
The lobbies of PP&R's air-conditioned community centers are open to the public as capacity allows:
- Community Music Center, 3350 S.E. Francis St. 503-823-3177 (Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, CLOSED Sunday)
- Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. 503-823-3631 (Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. 503-823-3450 (Hours: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 N.E. Knott St. 503-823-3673 (Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 S.W. Capitol Hwy. 503-823-2787 (Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Mt. Scott Community Center, 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave. 503-823-3183 (Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.)
- Southwest Community Center, 6820 S.W. 45th Ave. 503-823-2840 (Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
Homeless service providers
Staff at the City of Portland and Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services have compiled the following list of providers and their efforts to offer relief to people experiencing homelessness.
- Catholic Charities Staff has opened a cooling space in the main-floor dining room at the former location of Loaves and Fishes. That location will be open during business hours. Water will also be made available. Women staying at the Kenton Women's Village have been invited into the main office during the heat wave. The village is stocked with water and ice, and workers have also brought in kiddie pools for the women and their pets.
- Central City Concern will open its Martha Washington apartment building, 1115 S.W. 11th Ave., as a cooling center for Central City’s residents, patients and clients if needed. Buildings also will have cases of water on hand.
- Human Solutions' shelters will remain open throughout the day, with air conditioning and water available in the family and women’s shelters. Mellow indoor activities, including movies, will be available for shelter guests.
- Janus Youth Programs has extra fans on hand for its sleeping dorms and is providing water, along with providing air-conditioning in its common rooms. The agency purchased water and additional fans to ensure comfort for youth in shelter. Outreach workers, as they encounter people on the streets, will provide water and other resources as needed.
- Native American Youth & Family Center (NAYA) is encouraging young clients to attend drop-in hours, where cooling supplies will be available. Staff is working with people they know are sleeping outside, sharing information on cooling shelters; connecting people to water and food, and encouraging overnight shelter stays as needed.
- New Avenues for Youth is offering air-conditioned spaces and cold drinks, as well as guidance on caring for yourself in severely hot weather.
- Outside In will expand hours Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, until 8 p.m. The agency is prepared to expand hours on other days as needed. A drop-in space at Outside In's day program will offer air-conditioned spaces to escape the heat, as well as hydration stations. Its health clinic will be open for those with heat-related health issues.
- Outside In and New Avenues for Youth are coordinating to ensure that day program hours will be open and accessible.
- Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES), at 30 S.W. 2nd, is air-conditioned. The dorm will open earlier, at 4 p.m., for shelter guests. The facility is providing bottled water as well as refillable water bottles. Staff also is connecting an ice machine for drinking water and to create cooling packs.
- Most Transition Projects' shelters are already open to clients 24 hours. The Columbia shelter (in the former Shleifer Furniture building at 509 S.E. Grand), will open earlier, at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Staff will provide water, popsicles and sunscreen. The Bud Clark Commons day center, 655 N.W. Hoyt St., opened additional spaces and is offering activities and water.
An interactive map can also be found here.
If you need transportation to a cooling center, please call 503-226-0700. Rides are free, but advance registration is encouraged.
Washington County
Cooling centers
- Beaverton City Library, 12375 SW 5th Street. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.); Friday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls, 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102. Hours: Monday through Wednesday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Thursday through Sunday (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth, 454 SE Washington Street, Hillsboro. Hours: Monday through Sunday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Cornelius Public Library, 1355 N Barlow Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Sunday (12 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Hillsboro Brookwood Library, 2850 Brookwood Parkway. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday-Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Hillsboro Community Senior Center, 750 SE 8th Avenue. Hours: Monday through Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Hillsboro Shute Park Library, 775 SE 10th Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday-Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Hillsboro Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 953 SE Maple Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.); Saturday (7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.); Sunday (8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)
- Sherwood Regional Family YMCA, 23000 SW Pacific Highway. Hours: Monday through Friday (5 a.m.-10 p.m.)
- Tigard Public Library, 13500 SW Hall Blvd. Hours: Monday through Friday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Tualatin Public Library, 18878 SW Martinazzi Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Athletic Center, 15707 SW Walker Road, Beaverton. Hours: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.); Sunday (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)
- Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Cedar Hills Recreation Center, 11640 SW Park Way, Portland. Monday through Friday (5:30 a.m.–10 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.); Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center, 9985 SW 125th, Beaverton. Hours: Monday through Friday (5:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.); Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Garden Home Recreation Center, 7475 SW Oleson Road, Portland. Hours: Monday through Friday (5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.); Sunday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Elsie Stuhr Center, 5550 SW Hall Blvd., Beaverton. Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Wednesday and Friday (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Wilsonville Public Library, 8200 SW Wilsonville Road. Hours: Monday through Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Valley Hope Community Church, 2233 E. Main Street, Hillsboro. Hours: Wednesday (3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.); Thursday (2 p.m.-7 p.m.)
If you'd like to volunteer your business, organization or place of worship as a cooling center, please contact Sharon Gray at 503-846-7580 or sharon_gray@co.washington.or.us.
Benton County
Cooling centers
- Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave, Corvallis. Hours: Noon-7 p.m.
- Senior Center Albany, 489 NW Water Avenue. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Avenue, Sweet Home.
- Chintimini Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler, Corvallis. Hours: Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent Street, Lebanon. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Senior Center Brownsville, 345 N Main Street Brownsville
- Albany Helping Hands, 619 SE Ninth Avenue, Albany. Hours: Noon-6 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 345 Columbus Street SE, Albany. Hours: 8 a.m-9 p.m.
- Bonaventure North Albany, 420 Geri Street NW, Albany. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Phone: (541) 497-5600
Salem
Cooling centers
- Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed)
- Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); Sunday (closed)
Note: Most malls are available to the public and can be used as a place to stay cool.
Splash pads in Salem parks
- Riverfront Park, 200 Water Street NE. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- River Road Park, 3045 River Road N. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Fairmount Park, 600-618 Luther Street S. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Northgate Park, 3575 Fairhaven Avenue NE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Wes Bennett Park, 2200 Baxter Road SE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- West Salem Park, 265 Rosemont Avenue NW. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Englewood Park, 1260 19th Street NE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Woodburn
Cooling center
- Woodburn Public Library, 280 Garfield Street. Hours: Tursday through Friday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)
Splash pad
- Centennial Park, 900 Parr Road Northeast. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Battleground, Wash.
Cooling center
- Battle Ground Community Center, 912 East Main Street. Hours: Tuesday through Friday (8 a.m.-9 p.m.); Saturday (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)
Vancouver, Wash.
Cooling centers
- Marshall Community Center, 1009 East McLoughlin Boulevard. Hours: Monday through Thursday (5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.); Saturday (7 a.m.-7 p.m.); closed Sunday
- Firstenburg Community Center, 700 NE 136th Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-7 p.m.); Sunday (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Cascade Park Library, 600 NE 136th Avenue. Hours: Monday through Thursday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Vancouver Community Library, 901 C Street. Hours: Monday through Thursday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday through Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way. Hours: Monday through Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (12 p.m.-5 p.m.)
Washougal, Wash.
Cooling centers
- Washougal City Hall, 1701 C Street. Hours: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Washougal Community Library, 1661 C Street. Hours: Tuesday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Wednesday through Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Washougal Community Center, 1681 C Street. Hours: Monday through Thursday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.); Friday (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)
