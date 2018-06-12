PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing rain could be headed for the Columbia River Gorge this weekend.

A weakening front will arrive in the Willamette Valley overnight Friday, into early Saturday morning. That system will head east into the gorge, where the temperature could be near 32 degrees, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

“Areas near Hood River in the gorge will see the best chance of icy weather, assuming the moisture holds together long enough to produce precipitation as the front battles the dry east wind,” Hill said.

Latest KGW forecast

While freezing rain is a possibility for the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley, the National Weather Service admits there’s still uncertainty about how the weekend will play out.

Still, the NWS says drivers on Interstate 84, Highway 14 in Washington, Historic Columbia River Highway, Highway 35, and Hood River Valley roads should be prepared for potential icy conditions.

Get the Portland Weather app before severe weather hits!

Hill and the NWS says another storm brings a second chance of freezing rain into the gorge late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Following the Sunday night system, the east winds should ease enough to allow the gorge to stay above freezing,” Hill said.

KGW radar

© 2018 KGW