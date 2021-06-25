OHA lifts capacity limits at pools, theaters and malls ahead of historic heat wave

With temperatures above 100 forecasted for this weekend, Oregonians will need more places to cool down.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With potentially record-breaking heat forecasted over the next few days, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has suspended COVID-19 capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls, effective immediately.

Capacity limits at cooling centers and on public transit were also lifted Friday.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday Oregon will lift pandemic restrictions no later than June 30, even if the state does not reach the governor's goal of 70% of adult Oregonians vaccinated. Until then, masks may still be required. Masks will still be required on public transit even after the statewide mask mandate is lifted.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most inland areas of the Northwest for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to widespread 100 degree temperatures. Portland could break its all-time hottest temperature record of 107 degrees Sunday.