Did you see the ring around the sun today? It's called a sun halo and made an appearance over much of Western Washington on Sunday.

Here's how it forms:

A sun halo becomes visible when sunlight shines through ice crystals way up in the upper levels of our atmosphere. A similar occurrence is called a sundog during which a rainbow-colored splash appears to the left or the right of the morning sun.

Whenever we have high-level moisture, a lot of those thin, wispy clouds are made up of ice crystals instead of liquid droplets. Those ice crystals refract or bend the light to create a ring around the sun and give a halo effect.

