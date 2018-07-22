PORTLAND, Ore. — Ready for more heat?

Less than a week removed from 90-degree weather, another extended heat wave is coming to Portland.

The high temperatures will be in the upper 90s all week, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. The weekend could see 100 degree temps.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 2 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside of a parked vehicle," the NWS warns.

Latest KGW forecast

Not only will it be hot during the day, it will stay warm during the night with temperatures staying in the mid-60s.

“We’re not really going to see a big break when the sun goes down,” said KGW meteorologist Brian Brennan.

KGW 7-day forecast

If you want to avoid the heat, temperatures on the Oregon Coast are expected to be in the 60s, topping off at 70 degrees.

“The Coast is the place where you can seek refuge,” Brennan said.

Looking for ways to stay cool in the metro area? Here are some tips

© 2018 KGW