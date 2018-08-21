Air quality in Portland ranks second-worst among major cities worldwide Tuesday, according to AirVisual, a data visualization tool that tracks air quality.

AirVisual data showed Portland's air quality (163) was worse than Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (159), Mumbai, India (148) and Hanoi, Vietnam (147) on Tuesday morning. The only major city with worse air quality right now than Portland is Seattle. Their AQI is 184, which ranks worst in the world among major cities.

RELATED: Check air quality index in Oregon

Portland's air quality is slightly clearer, however, compared to some smaller towns in Oregon, primarily in the southern part of the state.

Shady Cove and Klamath Falls both had worse readings than Portland, according to AirNow, a government agency that measures air quality. Those two cities had air quality indexes ranging between AQI 181 and AQI 186.

WATCH: Doctor says don't vacuum with wildfire smoke in air

Wildfire smoke has blanketed the Portland metro area since Sunday after shifting winds brought haze from fires in British Columbia. Air quality is expected to deteriorate further Tuesday before it starts to clear up Wednesday and Thursday.

"Thursday and beyond look much better. The smoke will be gone [and] temperatures will top out in the 70s as the sky remains partly sunny," said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

Allison Sundell of KING contributed to this report.

© 2018 KGW