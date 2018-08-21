Air quality in Portland ranks third-worst among major cities worldwide on Wednesday morning, according to a data visualization tool that tracks air quality.

AirVisual data showed air across the Pacific Northwest was some of the most unhealthy in the world. Portland, Seattle and Vancouver B.C. were all ranked in the top 10 for worst air quality, with Portland ranking as high as second on Tuesday morning. Seattle sat atop the list most of the day, with an air quality index over 170.

Early Wednesday morning, Portland ranked third with an air quality index of 147, behind only Seattle (181) and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (155). Vancouver B.C. (146) ranked fourth.

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Relief is on the way. Portland's air quality is expected to improve starting Wednesday afternoon.

Shifting winds from the west beginning Wednesday should start to clear the smoke from the Portland area, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reports. Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday, with highs in the 70s for most of the next week.

"The combo of west winds and cooler air will bring major improvement to air quality," Hill said.

Wildfire smoke has blanketed the Portland metro area since Sunday after shifting winds brought haze from fires in British Columbia. Air quality is expected to deteriorate further Tuesday before it starts to clear up Wednesday and Thursday.

"Thursday and beyond look much better. The smoke will be gone [and] temperatures will top out in the 70s as the sky remains partly sunny," said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

Allison Sundell of KING contributed to this report.

