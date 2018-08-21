Air quality in Portland ranks fourth-worst among major cities worldwide on Wednesday morning, according to a data visualization tool that tracks air quality.

AirVisual data showed air across the Pacific Northwest was some of the most unhealthy in the world. Portland, Seattle and Vancouver B.C. were all ranked in the top 10 for worst air quality, with Portland ranking as high as second on Tuesday morning. Seattle retained its spot at the top of the list on Wednesday.

Around midday Wednesday, Portland ranked fourth with an air quality index of 146, behind Seattle (180), Santiago, Chile (160) and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (155). Vancouver B.C. (142) ranked seventh.

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Relief is on the way. Portland's air quality is expected to improve starting Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Shifting winds from the west beginning Wednesday should start to clear the smoke from the Portland area, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reports. Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday, with highs in the 70s for most of the next week.

"The combo of west winds and cooler air will bring major improvement to air quality," Hill said.

Wildfire smoke has blanketed the Portland metro area since Sunday after shifting winds brought haze from fires in British Columbia.

Allison Sundell of KING contributed to this report.

