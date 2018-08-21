Air quality in Portland ranks seventh-worst among major cities worldwide Tuesday afternoon, according to AirVisual, a data visualization tool that tracks air quality.

AirVisual data showed Portland's air quality index (114) was worse than Santiago, Chile (107), Kuwait City, Kuwait (105) and Kabul, Afghanistan (104) on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Portland's air quality ranked second-worst among major cities across the world.

Seattle, which sat atop the list earlier Tuesday, ranks second with an AQI of 176.

Portland's air quality is slightly clearer, however, than some smaller towns in Oregon, primarily in the southern part of the state.

Shady Cove, Klamath Falls, John Day, Burns and Medford had worse readings than Portland, according to AirNow, a government agency that measures air quality. Those two cities had air quality indexes ranging between AQI 170 and AQI 182.

Wildfire smoke has blanketed the Portland metro area since Sunday after shifting winds brought haze from fires in British Columbia. Air quality is expected to deteriorate further Tuesday before it starts to clear up Wednesday and Thursday.

"Thursday and beyond look much better. The smoke will be gone [and] temperatures will top out in the 70s as the sky remains partly sunny," said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

Allison Sundell of KING contributed to this report.

