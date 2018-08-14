PORTLAND, Ore. — An air quality alert is in effect until Wednesday for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington as the air quality in the Portland metro area has deteriorated to unhealthy levels.

Haze from wildfires burning to the north returned to Portland on Sunday and brought poor air quality with it. Portland's air quality index (AQI) has been above 100 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) since Sunday morning. By Monday night, it was up to 170.

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air. Last week, Portland's AQI topped 160.

PHOTO: Hazy sky in Portland, surrounding areas

Portland Public Schools suspended all outdoor practices Monday morning because of the air quality.

MAP: Oregon DEQ Air Quality

Smoke in the area is supposed to last through Wednesday, according to the alert issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency.

The National Weather Service in Portland advises residents in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington to avoid outdoor activities through Tuesday.

When the air is unhealthy, everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider staying inside. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

The air quality in Portland was unhealthy for much of last week as well.

