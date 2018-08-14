PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon DEQ has extended the air quality advisory to 4 p.m. Thursday for the Portland metro area, North Coast and Willamette Valley.

The advisory for central and eastern Oregon has been extended to Friday at noon.

Both advisories were originally scheduled to expire at noon Thursday.

The Air Quality Index at 11 a.m. Thursday was 163, numbers that place the region well into the 'unhealthy' category.

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Shifting winds from the west are supposed to start the process of clearing smoke from the Portland metro area.

"East and northeast winds over the last few days pushed a lot of wildfire smoke offshore. Westerly winds aloft are now pushing the smoke back over us, so it’ll take until Thursday to rid our sky of the smoky haze," said KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

In addition to smoke clearing, temperatures will drop into the 70s for most of the next week.

"There are no more 90-degree days in the forecast for at least a week," Zaffino said.

Haze from wildfires burning to the north returned to Portland on Sunday and brought poor air quality with it. Portland's air quality index (AQI) has been above 100 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) since Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Portland advises everyone to avoid outdoor activities when the air quality index is above 150 and sensitive groups — people with heart of lung disease, older adults and children — to avoid outdoor activities when the AQI is higher than 100.

The air quality in Portland was unhealthy for much of last week as well.

People should take the following precautions to stay safe during Air Quality Alerts, according to the National Weather Service.

Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.

If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.

Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.

People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their providers.

