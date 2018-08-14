PORTLAND, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been extended until noon Thursday for much of Northwest Oregon, as the air quality in the Portland metro area has deteriorated to unhealthy levels.

Shifting winds from the west beginning Wednesday should start to clear the smoke from the Portland area, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reports. Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday, with highs in the 70s for most of the next week.

"The combo of west winds and cooler air will bring major improvement to air quality," Hill said.

Haze from wildfires burning to the north returned to Portland on Sunday and brought poor air quality with it. Portland's air quality index (AQI) has been above 100 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) since Sunday morning. Portland's AQI was 152 (unhealthy) early Wednesday afternoon after reaching as high as 175 on Tuesday.

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District both canceled outdoor sports activities on Wednesday because of the poor air quality.

The National Weather Service in Portland advises everyone to avoid outdoor activities when the air quality index is above 150 and sensitive groups — people with heart of lung disease, older adults and children — to avoid outdoor activities when the AQI is higher than 100.

The air quality in Portland was unhealthy for much of last week as well.

People should take the following precautions to stay safe during Air Quality Alerts, according to the National Weather Service

Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.

If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.

Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.

People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their providers.

