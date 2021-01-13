3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Heavy rain slams western Oregon and SW Washington; Oregon expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility; Clackamas County commissioner under fire for racist statements.

Dodson, Ore. residents asked to evacuate due to landslide

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning and instructed residents of Dodson to evacuate immediately due to a landslide that has closed a 20-mile stretch of I-84 eastbound, from Troutdale to Ainsworth.

"If you know anyone in Dodson, Oregon, please consider calling them and waking them up," the NWS tweeted. "The situation has been deemed too dangerous to send in rescue crews."

Oregon expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older beginning Jan. 23

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced she is expanding who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to include Oregonians 65 and older.

“Vaccinations of seniors, child care providers, PK-12 educators and staff will begin Jan. 23,” the governor tweeted.

Newly-elected Clackamas County commissioner under fire for racist statements

Leaders in the Muslim community and others called on Mark Shull to resign. Shull’s Facebook page is now shut down, but not before inflammatory posts were saved last week. A person who lives in Clackamas County with ties to the local Democratic Party compiled them.