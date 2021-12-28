Delays, cancelations continue at Sea-Tac Airport amid holiday travel surge

Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled since a snowstorm over the weekend.

SEATAC, Wash. — Travelers continue to deal with flight delays and cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as the region prepares for another winter storm.

There were 251 cancellations at Sea-Tac as of 5 p.m., according to FlightAware, which tracks flight data. On Monday, there were a total of 591 delays and 279 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Kate Hudson, airport communications manager at Sea-Tac, said a combination of a surge in holiday travel, winter weather challenges and airline staffing issues are the main causes of the disruptions.

"This is a higher travel period for us in general," she said, adding airport crews are working around the clock to ensure runways, taxiways and ramps are clear of snow and ice.

Airlines are responsible for deicing and maintaining their own planes.

For those who don't have a confirmed seat on a plane, the Port of Seattle previously recommended they do not go to the airport.

On Tuesday, Hudson said if travel isn't essential, people should consider rebooking. Also, stay up to date on your flight and make sure it hasn't been delayed or canceled.

Loretta Stover and Rafael Aguilar ran into that issue Tuesday, when the flight they were supposed to take to Los Angeles, California was canceled suddenly. They began their journey Monday from Wenatchee. They were near Sea-Tac when they received the alert.

They couldn't find another flight that would get them to Los Angeles in time for the Rose Parade in Pasadena. So, they canceled their trip entirely and went back home.