Where to see fall colors in Washington

We've curated a list of spots, hikes, and events within Seattle and across the state to view autumn foliage with your family.

WASHINGTON, USA — Despite being the Evergreen state, Washington has many places with deciduous trees across urban and rural spaces where residents can view vibrant foliage. You can plan a road trip or stay in the city to look at the changing of the trees.

Fall colors are expected to peak in King County on Oct. 2. Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, and Pierce counties are predicted to peak on Oct. 9, according to smokymountains.com.

Here are five picks around the state of Washington where fall color searchers can find vibrant autumn trees.

The Washington Park Arboretum is located on the shores of Lake Washington. With 230 acres of space, there is plenty of square footage to find brilliant leaf colors. The Arboretum has free entrance and is open from dawn to dusk. On the first Thursday of the month, there are free walking tours held at the park. For a cost of $25, a curator tour is offered to go through the plant collections with an emphasis fall color flora. This is being held on Oct. 24.

There is a 3.8-mile loop trail to explore at Washington Park Arboretum. The trails are a mix of gravel, paved asphalt, or concrete. According to alltrails.com, the most accessible portion of the trails is the Azalea Way trail.

The Japanese Garden on the south end of the park has an adult entrance fee of $10 but is free on the first Thursday of the month. From Oct. 5 to 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Japanese Garden is holding the annual Maple Festival or Momijigari. This is the tradition of viewing fall colors to appreciate the foliage. Activities during the festival include scavenger hunts, taiko performances, and bonsai demonstrations. For a full event schedule, check the Japanese Garden website.

Green Lake, a nine-minute drive from downtown Seattle, is an accessible way for the entire family to see fall colors. A 2.9-mile paved loop surrounds the lake for pedestrians, roller skaters and bikers. The trail is flat and most mobility equipment and wheelchairs will be able to navigate on the pavement.

Voted KING 5 Evening's Best Family Farm of 2023 for the Best Northwest Escapes contest, this family-run farm is the place to see fall colors and enjoy autumn activities. These include U-Pick pumpkins, a flying pumpkin ride, and an Oktoberfest. There are zip lines and pony rides are offered to see the fall foliage around the property. It takes about 42 minutes to get to Remlinger Farms from downtown Seattle.

Leavenworth encompasses several places to see fall colors, as well as events that highlight the autumn season. Lake Wenatchee State Park in Leavenworth is a 492-acre camping park known for its fall foliage. There are eight miles of hiking trails and seven miles of biking trails available. It is about 25 minutes outside of downtown Leavenworth.

Also, Tumwater Canyon is accessible with US Highway 2 and features many deciduous trees. Hikes are available nearby to get up closer to the autumn colors.

Events in Leavenworth that celebrate fall include the Autumn Leaf Festival. It is the longest-running festival in Leavenworth and is being held on Sept. 22 in the downtown area. There are also three weekends holding Oktoberfest: Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14.



5. Mount Rainier National Park

A list of fall colors across Washington state would be incomplete without including Mount Rainier. It's a fool-proof way to see autumn leaves. Visitrainier.com has a curated list of fall hikes with levels ranging from easy to strenuous.