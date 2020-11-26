VERIFY: What are the requirements to fly to Hawaii during the pandemic

The state of Hawaii requires a negative COVID test from a trusted partner before entering the islands.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The CDC says you should not be flying right now but millions of people, including Multnomah county leaders, are traveling this holiday season. Hawaii is a popular destination on the west coast and we've received several emails from viewers who flew to the islands and we're turned away for various reasons. KGW set out to VERIFY: What are the requirements to fly to the Hawaiian islands during COVID?

Hawaii’s official state website says that there is a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine imposed on those who are traveling into the state. However, beginning on November 24, travelers with negative Covid-19 test results prior to departure can skip the two-week quarantine.

Information on this alternative to quarantine can be found on the state's website where travelers can register with the State of Hawaii Safe Travels system. Travelers must undergo an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) no more than 72 hours (3 days) before their last leg of departure.

Negative test results will only be accepted from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. Incoming travelers are then required to have their temperatures checked and complete a health questionnaire upon arrival. If a temperature over 100.4 degrees F or higher is recorded, travelers must undergo additional testing.

During boarding, the flight and deplaning, passengers must comply with coronavirus safety protocols and wear a mask, as well as, maintain social distancing advised by the airline.