How do you feel about flying right now? KGW Sunrise viewers weigh in

We reached out to Sunrise viewers to see if they feel comfortable flying during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Travel has really changed during the pandemic. I reached out to KGW Sunrise viewers to see if they felt comfortable flying on an airplane with the risk of COVID-19. Kate Hessemann from Salem feels like it's just not the right time.

"Too much bacteria on a plane, too many people crammed into one setting," Hessemann said. "I'm not ready to get on an airplane yet."

Terri Knotz, who's from Portland but is now living in Sacramento, said she has no problem getting on a plane.

"Nobody could sit in the middle rows," Knotz said. "Everybody I was around kept their masks on. The planes were clean."

As of now, every domestic airline has a face mask requirement. Some airlines like Delta and United are even banning passengers that refuse to wear them. Regardless of what airline you are flying, everyone is required to wear a mask at Portland International.

When it comes to in-flight meals, most of the airlines are limited except for Sun Country, which has suspended food options.

All carriers say they are doing extensive cleaning, but even with all the regulations, Julye Wyatt still does not want to fly.

"It would have to be a major emergency," Wyatt said. "I don't really foresee that happening since most of my family is here."

Nationally recognized air quality expert Dr. Richard Corsi said the risk for airborne transmission is low.

"The air exchange rate between the outdoor atmosphere and the cabin at the aircraft is very, very high," Corsi said. "It used to be high when they allowed smoking on the planes but it's still very high."

Corsi said the real risk is close contact to others.

"The other place that's bad on a commercial airline to be sitting is a place where people congregate," Corsi said. "For example, to get in line to use the restroom."