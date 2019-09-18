PORTLAND, Ore. — Down in the depths of PDX sits concourse A, an old, outdated wing of Portland International Airport.

Flights leave every 30 minutes departing to Seattle, Spokane, Medford and other destinations with short travel times.

For an airport voted the best seven years in a row, there's still work to be done.

The concourse if full of issues not up to standards for today's traveler. Uncomfortable chairs, stained carpet, lack of concessions and very few plug-ins to recharge your phone on a layover.

PDX is well aware of concourse A's shortfalls.

"I think we can all agree that concourse A is not the experience at PDX that we want travelers and employees to have," said Kama Simonds, spokesperson for PDX.

"It seems kind of tired and I noticed that the seats are cracked and the floor is stained and that kind of thing," said Kathy Mann of Reno.

"The floors are fairly old and need redoing, that's for sure. The chairs are OK, they're not real comfortable if you have to sit for a long a layover," said Tina Burnquist of Vancouver.

The Port of Portland is in the middle of a $2 billion makeover. It's a 5-year investment that will include more parking and a new terminal.

Concourse A will shut down in November and be demolished. Concourse B will be expanded, and flights out of A will temporarily moved to concourse C. The expansion will give travelers more of what they need to make their trip more comfortable.

"There will be lots of comfortable seating and a lot more places to plug in your phone and rest and recharge, figuratively and literally. There will be some fantastic new choices regard to food and beverage. You will see the Screen Door, you will see good coffee and there will also be lots of natural light." Simonds said.

"I think that that's great," Burnquist said. "I think that it'll be easier to get around to find things. This won't be like its own isolated little island off to the side anymore. I think more food options would be great. I think updated chairs and electrical outlets for technology now would be good."

The expanded concourse B should be finished sometime in 2020.