PDX expects 300,000 more travelers than last year

Airport officials expect 300,000 more travelers this year than this time last year. The best advice is to get to the airport early.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport is gearing up for a busy week of travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

Officials expect more 500,000 people to travel through the airport during the Thanksgiving season. That's about 300,000 more people than last year.

PDX spokesperson Kama Simonds said the best advice is to arrive at least two hours early, because wait times at security checkpoints are longer than usual.

The busiest travel days this week will be Saturday and Sunday, when 48,000 people are expected to the come through the airport each day.

When it comes to parking, travelers should heed the same advice: get there early.

"We will have parking spaces for everyone this holiday season, you just may not get your first choice if you're not an early bird," Simonds said.

There are some changes people will notice at the airport. With construction underway, there is no hallway connecting all concourses past security. Travelers should check their departure gate before going through security to make sure they only have to go through screening once. Bypass hallways are also being used to safely move people around some construction sites, which might add a few extra minutes to your walk time.

TSA also wants to remind people to check its list of prohibited items before packing, and do not pack any of them in their carry-on luggage. If you do, it could slow down the process of getting through security.