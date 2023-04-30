Lower deck of the Marquam Bridge closed Sunday night due to inspection

The closures begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 and lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be closing down Interstate 5 southbound over the lower deck of the Marquam Bridge on April 30 for an inspection. All bridges undergo inspections every two years as required by federal law.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday night and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

In regards to alterative detour routes, ODOT suggests:

Through traffic on southbound I-5 should take Interstate 405 south over the Fremont Bridge to where it meets southbound I-5 again.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 84 headed for southbound I-5 should take I-5 north to the Fremont Bridge and then take I-405 south to where it meets southbound I-5.

The eastbound Morrison Bridge on-ramp to northbound I-5 and to eastbound I-84 will be closed on May 1 at 9 a.m. until 5 a.m. May 2. The westbound Morrison Bridge on-ramp to ramp northbound I-5 will be closed on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

