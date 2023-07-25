1 person dead, 5 injured after multi-car crash in Woodburn

The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis was speeding and recklessly driving through traffic, hitting multiple cars along the way, police said.

WOODBURN, Oregon — One person was killed and five others were injured in a multivehicle car crash on July 24 in Woodburn, Ore..

At around 3:06 p.m., Woodburn first responders responded to a multivehicle car crash that took place along Highway 214, East of North Settlemier Avenue causing the highway to be temporarily shutdown for over four hours from North Settlemier Avenue to North 5th Street.

According to Woodburn Police, the driver of a gold-colored Mercury Grand Marquis, identified as 33-year-old Aristotle Vargas, was recklessly driving through traffic eastbound on Highway 214 near Astor Way where he first hit the back of a white Toyota Tacoma.

Vargas continued eastbound on Highway 214, police said, speeding at a high rate through the intersection of North Settlemier Avenue, where he crossed toward the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting the rear driver side of a FedEx truck that was headed westbound, causing the truck to tip onto its side in the middle of the road.

He then crashed head-on into a Buick Acadia which had two adults and one minor, who were all treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the FedEx Track had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

Vargas had life-threatening injuries and was extricated from his car. Although first responders made lifesaving efforts at the scene, he was taken by Life Flight to Oregon Health & Science University hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The multivehicle crash is still under investigation, police said, and no further details have been released at this time.

