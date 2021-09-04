ABERDEEN, Wash. — Next time you head to Washington's coast, you may be distracted by the siren song of a new attraction.



The International Mermaid Museum just opened up on the highway between Aberdeen and Westport. This first-of-its-kind museum feels like a trip beneath the waves, right down to its sparkly 'ocean' floor.



“Well you know as mermaids, we are just spreading glitter everywhere, it's our thing,” said Kim Roberts – the museum’s founder. Kim and her husband Blaine also co-own Westport Winery and Gardens, and they once operated Hawaii’s biggest dive shop. So taking the plunge for this latest venture came naturally.



“I always wanted to be a mermaid when I was growing up, either a mermaid or a lighthouse keeper. And I got to do both having a lighthouse here as part of our winery,” said Kim, referring to the lighthouse that makes Westport Winery a landmark along State Highway 105.



The museum offers mermaid mythology, alongside ocean ecology. There’s also a bit of kitsch, and plenty of pop culture, from Ariel (Did you know her best friend Flounder was not an actual flounder?) to “Splash” to a display featuring a Seattle-born siren: "The most famous mermaid of all is the twin tailed mermaid from Starbucks coffee,” said Kim.



This place has 'International' in its name, but the non-profit museum was built by Washington’s coastal community.



"What I love the most is just that it was a grassroots effort - it was Kim’s vision, she presented it to a couple of people, and just ran with it,” said board member Karyl Vasereno.



Aberdeen architect Jamie Walsh designed and built the twin-mermaid entrance columns and a 12-foot tall scrap-metal siren that beckons to anyone driving by is the work of Tokeland artist Yosef Adams.



Locals donated much of what's inside as well - from mannequin mer-folk to a WWII diving helmet worn during the recovery effort after Pearl Harbor was bombed. Kim said the significance of that historic contribution gives her goosebumps.