WSDOT deactivating 511 phone number

The Department of Transportation issued a new list of tools residents can use instead to stay informed on traffic reports in Washington state.

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that it will be deactivating its 511 number.

The number was used to provide information to users on statewide travel, including traffic impacts, crash alerts, current and future weather forecasts, mountain pass conditions and ferry information.

The number is set to be deactivated on May 19, 2023.

In a blog post, WSDOT said the reason behind the deactivation is a lack of use from users over the past decade. In 2009, the number had more than 2.2 million calls, but in 2022, WSDOT said that number fell to less than 302,000, an 86% decrease.

On top of being very expensive to operate, the number is also being deactivated due to smartphones and other new forms of technology.

"We think tools like our app and travel map, social media platforms, third-party mapping services and GPS systems integrated into vehicles all have made travelers less likely to call 511," WSDOT said in the blog post.

However, the department says residents who lack access to the internet can use a variety of other tools to get travel information by landline phone. They are:

Washington State Ferries’ information phone number 888-808-7977

Tolling information (Good To Go!) 866-936-8246

Amtrak Cascades 800-872-7245

Neighboring states 511 information

Oregon 503-588-2941

Idaho 888-432-7623

Seattle 206-526-6087

Spokane 509-244-5992

In addition, those with internet access can utilize WSDOT's online tools, social media accounts and radio stations 530 AM and 1610 AM for traveler information.

