A guide on when you should stop for a school bus in Oregon

With the new school year here, here's a look at when drivers are and aren't required to stop for a school bus.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Students around Oregon are heading back to school and that means drivers can expect to see school buses on the road again.

If you're driving, when are you required by state law to stop for a school bus? And under what circumstances are you allowed to pass a school bus without stopping? Drivers who don't stop for a school bus can face a citation and a fine.

With the new school year here, below is a look at guidance from Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services (DMV).

When drivers are required to stop for a school bus

School buses have amber or red flashing lights near the top of the bus, and on the front and rear of the bus. The flashing lights warn drivers that the bus is about to stop to pick up or drop off students. School buses also have a stop signal arm that may come down from the driver's side window when the lights start to flash.

If you see flashing lights, you should stop before reaching the school bus. You're required to remain stopped until the flashing lights turn off.

This applies if:

You're driving on a two-lane road in the same or opposite direction of a school bus

You're driving on the opposite side of the road as the school bus (that includes when there's a yellow median strip or a turn lane)

To be clear, a yellow median strip or a turn lane doesn't create two separate roads, so all lanes of traffic are required to stop, according to the Oregon DMV (see the far right illustration below).