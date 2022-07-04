Safety cameras at Portland's most dangerous intersection to start issuing tickets May 11

The intersection of Southeast 122nd and Stark has seen more than 120 people either injured or killed in crashes since 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street is the most dangerous intersection in Portland, according to city leaders, and many neighbors agree.

"Oh it's pretty dangerous," Brian Chiccino said. "Almost got hit a few times. People just not paying attention."

For those careless or distracted drivers, there's a new incentive to pay more attention behind the wheel: safety cameras were installed at the intersection earlier this week.

The cameras will start issuing warnings the week of April 11. On May 11, the cameras will start issuing citations that will cost drivers anywhere between $170 and $270.

"I think it's a great idea," Chiccino said. "Maybe they'll slow down and pay attention to the road."

It is important considering Southeast 122nd and Stark has seen more than 120 people either injured or killed in crashes since 2015.

"These are some of the deadliest streets in Portland where we see the highest rate of traffic fatalities and serious injuries," said Dylan Rivera, spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

He said the new cameras will keep tabs on drivers who are speeding and running red lights.

"This technology isn't a money maker for Portland," Rivera said. "In fact we lose money on technology like this. This is a proven safety benefit."

The proven safety benefit is much appreciated by those in East Portland who want safer streets.