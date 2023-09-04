Southeast Powell shut down following crash involving Portland police officer

Portland police said the officer was responding to a domestic violence call when they collided with another driver. Multiple people received minor injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police shut down Southeast Powell Boulevard for multiple blocks just west of I-205 on Monday evening after a crash involving an officer.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, an officer from the East Precinct was responding just before 7 p.m. to assist another officer with a domestic violence call. While the agency has yet to provide further details about the circumstances of the crash, PPB said that the officer was involved in a crash with another driver.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, while two passengers also suffered minor injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

PPB's Major Crash Team responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Police closed Southeast Powell from 89th Avenue to 92nd Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-233168.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

