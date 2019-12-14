PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was seriously injured when a driver struck her in the Buckman Neighborhood.

Friday night just after 7, police were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car near the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.

Officers found an adult woman who had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was then transported to the hospital.

The driver struck a light pole and the face of a building as well.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, and police believe impairment was a factor.

Southeast Grand Avenue have been reopened but will have lane restrictions for the time being. The Portland Streetcar service was affected.



