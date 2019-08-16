HILLSBORO, Ore. — "There are no injuries, but potatoes everywhere." Hillsboro police warned in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m. a load of potatoes spilled onto the roadway at Cornelius Pass Road and Highway 26 when a semi overturned.
Police said the southbound on-ramp from Cornelius Pass to the Sunset Highway eastbound was closed during the cleanup.
Police did not say when the road was expected to reopen, but they asked drivers to use alternate routes.
RELATED: Truck overturns, spills nearly 4 tons of slime eels on Oregon Coast highway