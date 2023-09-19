New labor agreement protects Washington Uber drivers from unwarranted termination

The agreement is the first time ride-hail drivers have successfully negotiated with a gig economy corporation to win labor rights, union says.

SEATTLE — Uber drivers in Washington state are now protected against unwarranted termination, entitlement to lost wages and more, thanks to a new labor agreement.

Drivers Union, which represents Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington, announced this week that a landmark labor agreement is enacting the nation’s first Just Cause protections and statewide appeal rights for Uber drivers.

This agreement is the first time ride-hail drivers have successfully negotiated with a gig economy corporation to win labor rights that are typically only provided to unionized workers under a collective bargaining agreement, according to the union.

“When the Expand Fairness Act forced Uber to the negotiating table, we met them there with a bargaining committee that included drivers who had, themselves, faced unwarranted deactivation,” said Peter Kuel, Drivers Union president.

Kuel is also an Uber and Lyft driver who has completed more than 40,000 trips.

“I’m proud of this victory for the drivers that keep our state running; with the approval of this agreement, the days of arbitrary termination with no clear reason given or recourse available are finally over," Kuel said.

Approved by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, a process under Washington's Expand Fairness Act (HB 2076) passed in 2022.

With this, Uber drivers are protected from unwarranted termination, entitled to a timely appeal through the Washington Arbitration and Mediation Society (WAMS) and are entitled to lost wages during the time they are unable to drive due to an unjust termination.

“I was assaulted by a drunk passenger who then filed false allegations against me, leaving me terminated from Uber and unable to support my family,” said Anwar Abdella, a full-time Uber driver since 2013. “I was proud to serve on the committee that negotiated this agreement. When drivers are terminated without cause, they now have a clear path not just to get back on the road, but also to be made whole for the time they were unable to earn.”

The agreement requires Uber to prove that a termination meets all the elements of just cause, including fair notice, reasonable rule or policy, fair and objective investigation, confirmation of violation, consistent application of rule or policy and proportionate penalty.

Drivers are now also entitled to receive information about why they were terminated and to appeal with union representation in front of a neutral third party arbitrator from WAMS.

Washington has more 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers, many of whom are immigrants and people of color. Thirty percent of drivers and their families rely on food stamps in King County and 24% of drivers in the county are living in federal poverty.