Two people were killed in a crash that closed Highway 22 west of Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. about 7 miles east of the intersection with Highway 18. The highway, which is often used by drivers traveling between Salem and the Oregon Coast, was closed for about two and a half hours.

Crash closes Highway 22 west of Dallas on Dec. 27, 2018.

ODOT

A motorcyclist with an attached side car was eastbound on the highway when the driver swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a deer, according to Oregon State Police. The motorcyclist still hit the deer and then crashed into a westbound Chevrolet Yukon, OSP said.

The two motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 66-year-old John Weaver and 66-year-old Laura Weaver, of Dallas.

The operator of the GMC Yukon has been identified as Brandon Folkert (41) from Salem.

Passengers in the Yukon sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.