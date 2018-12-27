Two people were killed in a crash that closed Highway 22 west of Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. about 7 miles east of the intersection with Highway 18. The highway, which is often used by drivers traveling between Salem and the Oregon Coast, was closed for about two and a half hours.

Crash closes Highway 22 west of Dallas on Dec. 27, 2018.

ODOT

A motorcyclist with an attached side car was eastbound on the highway when the driver swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a deer, according to Oregon State Police. The motorcyclist then crashed into a westbound Chevrolet Yukon.

The two motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Passengers in the Yukon sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.