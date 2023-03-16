Eastbound I-90 was closed for nearly 12 hours Thursday following a collision.

EASTON, Wash. — Two adults and a child were killed after a semi-truck hit a passenger car head-on early Thursday morning on Interstate 90. Two other people in the passenger vehicle were injured and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not among those injured in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Washington State Patrol told KING 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation initially reported the closure of eastbound I-90 at milepost 63 was first reported just after 1:45 a.m., and the entire roadway was closed until just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

WSP said the semi-truck was traveling westbound before it crossed over the median into eastbound traffic and hit the passenger vehicle.

Milepost 63 is about 10 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass.