Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger.

There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass.

US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to avalanche risk, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

I-90 is closed from North Bend to Ellensburg in both directions due to freezing rain, which has led to extreme conditions including avalanche danger, WSDOT said.

WSDOT said Saturday evening that crews would evaluate conditions at 9 p.m. to determine if I-90 would reopen Saturday night. The department said it understands it is a busy travel day, but that conditions are too dangerous. They asked drivers to not wait out the closure and to delay their trips.

Previously Snoqualmie Pass had just been closed eastbound.

State transportation officials cautioned drivers from going around closure points on Stevens Pass.

Earlier on Saturday, Snoqualmie Pass said in a tweet that a semi-truck was blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90. The lanes were reopened just after 9 a.m. but were quickly closed again by officials, according to tweets from Snoqualmie Pass.

One driver who drove from Cle Elum to North Bend was one of the last cars to make it over Snoqualmie Pass before it closed. He said it was the worst pass conditions he has seen and he understands WSDOT shut it down.

“We just went over the pass, it got shut down right behind us, and we had to drive around an avalanche on the way down," said Chris Laverdure. "It's been really harrowing. It was ice the whole way down the pass on the other side.”

Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue Chief Jay Wiseman said when the pass does reopen, people need to have chains, good tires, and be patient.

“Slow down a little bit," said Chief Wiseman. "If it takes you 30 more minutes to get to your destination, it's probably better you get there safely.”

The National Weather Service Seattle said freezing rain is expected to linger in Stevens & Snoqualmie passes throughout the day Saturday.

The closures comes one day after freezing rain hampered any kind of travel across the region.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to over 200 crashes in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties on Friday, as vehicles slipped over solid sheets of ice on the roadways.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to 233 calls for people slipping and falling on ice and vehicle collisions from 5 p.m. on Thursday rough 5 p.m. on Friday. For comparison, Seattle Fire has responded to an average of 287 calls per day this year.

