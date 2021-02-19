Highway 43 will be closed in West Linn on Friday for crews to restore power, remove tree hazards

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Hidden Springs Road and McKillican Street.

WEST LINN, Ore. — A stretch of Highway 43 in West Linn will be closed Friday, Feb. 19, for crews to restore power and remove tree hazards, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Hidden Springs Road and McKillican Street, as crews with ODOT, Portland General Electric and the cities of West Linn and Lake Oswego work along the busy corridor.

"The closure is an all-hands effort to accomplish in one day what may otherwise require close to a week to complete," ODOT said in a press release. "All four agencies will deploy crews to quickly restore power in an area hit hard by the recent ice storm."

There will be law enforcement at both ends of the closure, and local residents and emergency vehicles will both have access to the highway.

In recent days since the storm, ODOT has been closing roads for PGE crews to access roads in order to get power turned on.