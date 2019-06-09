Officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are investigating a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 26 near Northeast Brookwood Parkway.

Officials with the sheriff's office said that a 1940's Ford drove off the road and hit about 10 freeway barrier posts.

The driver of the Ford was trapped in the car, and required removal by the Hillsboro Fire Department.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Ford is being investigated for possible DUII and has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said that witnesses at the scene had seen a second vehicle involved in the crash, but could not confirm anything at this time.