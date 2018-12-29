DETROIT, Oregon — Highway 22, which connects the Salem area to Central Oregon, reopened Saturday afternoon after crews cleared a rockslide.

The rockslide occurred Friday evening just west of Detroit. The highway was closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared about 300 yards of rocks and mud that slid down a hill. The slide took 200 feet of fence with it to the road, officials said.

Travelers should be aware of remaining cleanup crews in the area, officials said.