DETROIT, Oregon — Highway 22, which connects the Salem area to Central Oregon, reopened Saturday afternoon after crews cleared a rockslide.
The rockslide occurred Friday evening just west of Detroit. The highway was closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday.
ODOT
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared about 300 yards of rocks and mud that slid down a hill. The slide took 200 feet of fence with it to the road, officials said.
ODOT
Travelers should be aware of remaining cleanup crews in the area, officials said.