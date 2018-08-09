PORTLAND, Ore. — The Hawthorne Bridge in Portland will be closed Saturday night for the filming of a Disney movie.

The closure begins at 6 p.m. and may last until 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Multnomah County. All traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed between Southwest First Avenue and Southeast Grand Avenue.

TriMet bus routes that normally take the Hawthorne Bridge will detour to the Morrison Bridge. For details, visit TriMet’s alerts page.

The bridge closure was approved by the Board of County Commissioners after a public a notification process, a county spokesman said.

Filming for the movie Timmy Failure has been taking place in the Portland area throughout the summer. The film is based on the popular children’s books series focused on a child detective.

