Freshly paved Greeley reopened through North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — North Greeley Avenue has reopened, freshly paved, with lanes shifted to make room for a new protected multi-use path still under construction.

The finished project will look like this image provided by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

The one-mile stretch of Greeley was closed for a week while road crews paved and restriped the four lane road from North Interstate Avenue to North Going Street. The I-5 on and off ramps from Greeley have also reopened.

The southbound bike lane has been eliminated, and travel lanes have been shifted a few feet to the west, to accommodate the new two-way multi-use path on the northbound/east side of Greeley.

"N. Greeley Avenue is a busy, high-speed road with heavy freight vehicle traffic," says PBOT. "This project will protect cyclists and pedestrians behind a continuous concrete barrier connecting North Portland neighborhoods and businesses with the Rose Quarter. In addition, the project will widen the outside lanes to better accommodate truck traffic and increase the buffer between opposing traffic lanes."

The $1.8 million project continues through the summer with occasional daytime lane closures expected.

Meanwhile, repairs continue on the North Going Street Bridge, which was damaged by a passing Union Pacific train in September 2019.