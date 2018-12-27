DALLAS, Ore. — A fatal crash closed both directions of Highway 22 west of Dallas Thursday afternoon, triggering lengthy delays.

Oregon State Police confirmed that at least one person died in the crash but declined to release further details.

Dallas Fire & EMS officials reported the crash on the highway just west of Salt Creek Store. The crash and ensuing investigation led officials to close both eastbound and westbound lanes and shoulders.

Delays stretched in both directions on Highway 22 from the intersection with Highway 18 into Dallas.

Crash closes Highway 22 west of Dallas on Dec. 27, 2018.

ODOT

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Highway 99 to McMinnville using Highway 18 or Kings Valley Highway to Highway 20.

