Track and switch improvements between the Interstate/Rose Quarter and the Lloyd Center/NE 11th Avenue stops will disrupt the entire MAX train system from the start of Sunday service on Aug. 4 to the end of service on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Trains throughout the system will run less often during those weeks, TriMet officials say, so use the regular bus system, the Portland Streetcar or find another way to get around. The agency suggests working from home, biking, carpools or scooters.

If you need to continue using MAX, expect an additional 30 to 45 minutes for your usual commute. Avoid the rush hour if possible. Trains will be more crowded.

Go here for MAX route service changes during the construction.

Noteworthy is that the Red Line to the airport will only run from the Gateway Transit Center to PDX.

If you're trying to get to the airport from the west side, get on a Blue or Yellow line all the way to the Kenton/N Denver station where a shuttle runs every 20 minutes to the airport.

Riders on the east side should board any train east, get off at the Gateway station and catch a Red Line to the airport.

The Rose Quarter, Convention Center and Lloyd Center/NE 7th Avenue stops will be closed during the construction.

The easiest way for may riders to fill the gap will be to walk the 3/4 mile between the Rose Quarter and Lloyd Center, officials said. Shuttle buses will run every 3 to 5 minutes during rush hours and every 10 minutes at other times.

For cars, the northbound, right lane on North Interstate Avenue will be closed from Northeast Wheeler to Drexler, just north of the Interstate/Rose Quarter Station.

Holladay Street will be closed between Northeast 11th and 13th avenues, with local access only. The right turn lane from Northeast 11th to Holladay will be closed. Northeast 13th Avenue will be closed between Lloyd Boulevard and Multnomah.

For bicyclists, the lane on North Interstate Avenue from Northeast Wheeler to Drexler, just north of the Interstate/Rose Quarter Station, will be blocked by construction and shuttle buses. Bicyclists will need to share the remaining open northbound travel lane on Interstate with autos.

Bike lanes on Wheeler will be narrowed and bicyclists may need to share the bus lane with buses. Holladay Street between Northeast 11th and 13th avenues will be closed and bicyclists should follow the road closure detours.