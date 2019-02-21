WOODBURN, Ore — A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 5 during the evening commute Wednesday near Woodburn.

Multiple vehicles including semi-trucks were involved, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. There were miles-long backups in both directions.

The cause of the crash was weather-related, according to Oregon State Police. Hail storms had passed through the area earlier in the afternoon.

No one was hurt in the crash, OSP said. The freeway was closed to remove the semi-trucks.

KGW's Lindsay Nadrich, who was heading southbound for a story, was stuck in the backup.

