WOODBURN, Ore — All lanes of Interstate 5 are closed in Woodburn due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A map on TripCheck shows miles-long backups in both directions.

ODOT said travelers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays.

KGW's Lindsay Nadrich, who was heading southbound, said it took about 20 minutes to move one mile. She said no cars were driving by in the northbound lanes.