2 killed in crash, I-84 EB closed at 68th Avenue

Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver heading west on I-84 eastbound before the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 84 that has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-84 at Northeast 68th Avenue.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police started receiving reports of a driver heading west on I-84 eastbound, followed by reports of a crash on I-84 near Interstate 205. Responding officers arrived to find a head-on crash between two vehicles. Two people died in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed at Northeast 68th Avenue and police said the closure is expected to last several hours. Streets in the area may see more congestion as traffic is diverted off the freeway.