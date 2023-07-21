2 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland

Portland police said the two people who died in Thursday night's crash were the 39th and 40th traffic-related death in the city in 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died and two people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in a multiple-vehicle crash in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The crash happened at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 63rd Avenue. Responding officers found two people dead at the scene. A third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was taken to the hospital but police said they don't believe that person's injuries are life-threatening.

The PPB Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue during the investigation. Police said the road reopened at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Portland police said the two deaths in Thursday night's crash were the 39th and 40th traffic-related deaths in the city in 2023.

Anyone with information about this crash who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact PPB at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-190919.

Hours after the Thursday night crash, the PPB Major Crash Team was called out to respond to another fatal crash Friday morning. The second crash happened at 1:33 a.m. on Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest 22nd Avenue. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth person was not hurt.